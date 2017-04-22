Lady Hounds claim two key wins

North Surry’s softball team still has a little work to do in order to punch a ticket to the state playoffs next month, but the Lady Hounds certainly helped their cause with their work during spring break.

The Lady Hounds rallied from a 2-0 deficit going to the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday’s game with defending 4A state champion West Forsyth, and not only came back to win, but did so in style, sending the Lady Titans down to the mercy rule with a 13-3 victory after just four and a half innings of play. North then followed up with a key conference win, holding off Surry Central 5-4 on Friday evening in a game played in a steady downpour.

In the win over West Forsyth, the visitors scored a run in the first and added a second in the third inning, but North Surry (6-9, 2-3 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference) responded by scoring four runs in its half of the third to take the lead. The Lady Titans responded with a run in their half of the fourth, but the Lady Hounds’ bats were just getting started. North Surry added nine more runs in its half of the fourth inning and held a 13-3 lead as the teams went to the fifth. When West Forsyth failed to score in the fifth, North had the win in surprisingly easy fashion.

North pounded out 11 hits in the win over West Forsyth, led by junior Cora Stanley, who was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Classmate Drew Beamer had two hits, both doubles, drove in a pair and also scored a run. Sophomore Evann Shelnutt had a double and a home run as part of her 2-for-4 evening, and scored three times while driving in two runs. Makara Woodbury also had two hits and drove in a run.

Beamer pitched the entire game for the Lady Hounds, allowing 10 hits but limiting the Lady Titans to just three runs. She walked two and struck out four.

Beamer was back on the hill two evenings later, when North hosted Central in an important league contest. She helped get the Lady Hounds off to a good start in the bottom half of the first inning. After Cidney Fulk and Shelnutt reached to open things up, Beamer hit a soft line drive over second base and in front of the center fielder, enabling Fulk to score the game’s first run. Stanley hit a sacrifice fly to give North a 2-0 lead.

Beamer pitched her way out of jams in each of the first two innings, but Central eventually got its bats going, and North Surry had to hold on in order to complete the season sweep of the Lady Eagles.

Forbush is running away with the WPAC race, holding a perfect 8-0 league mark, but West Stokes (3-3), North Surry (2-3), Central and South Stokes (both 2-4) are fighting for playoff berths. The Lady Hounds will host West on Monday and then visit South on Tuesday in what could be the biggest games of the season for North Surry.

North Surry’s Drew Beamer, shown here against Surry Central on Friday evening, played a major role in the Lady Hounds’ wins over West Forsyth and the Lady Eagles this week. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0072.jpg North Surry’s Drew Beamer, shown here against Surry Central on Friday evening, played a major role in the Lady Hounds’ wins over West Forsyth and the Lady Eagles this week. John Cate | The News

North routs defending 4A champs, holds off Central

By John Cate [email protected]

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

