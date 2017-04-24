E. Wilkes snaps Lady Cards’ winning streak

RONDA — A dominant run of games by the East Surry softball team ended in an upset on Saturday afternoon at East Wilkes.

The Lady Cardinals allowed a run in the first inning, and that turned out to be the only score in a game where East Surry was limited to just two hits and lost 1-0 to the area’s other Lady Cardinals. The loss snapped a 12-game winning streak for East, which entered the game as the state’s second-ranked team according to MaxPreps.com.

East Wilkes senior Brie Jarvis singled in Lauren Rakes in the bottom of the first inning to put the hosts in front 1-0. Rakes had reached to lead off the game. Rakes, a sophomore, pitched the game and won a tight pitching duel against East Surry junior Autumn Lawson, with both hurlers going the distance. Rakes allowed just two hits and struck out 10, while Lawson allowed just the one run and allowed five hits.

Lawson and Bethany Clayton were the only East Surry batters to collect hits in the game, each going 1-for-3.

The setback has no effect on East Surry’s quest for the Northwest 1A Conference title. The Lady Cardinals already have the conference’s top seed for the playoffs and no worse than a co-championship locked up. They can lock up the title outright with a win over Atkins this afternoon in Pilot Mountain.

