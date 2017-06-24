Five Lady Cards named All-District

LEXINGTON — East Surry’s dominant season on the softball diamond this spring was duly rewarded this week, when the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association released its All-District teams for the various regions of the state.

The Lady Cardinals, who went 23-4 on the season and won the regular-season and postseason tournament titles in the Northwest 1A Conference, claimed five of the 10 spots on the 1A All-District 7 team and also had both the Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year honorees for the district.

Three of the five East Surry players to earn All-District honors were freshmen. Anna-Kate Badgett, Kelsey Heflin and Grace Kiser all made a massive impact in their first seasons with the Lady Cardinals. They were joined by a pair of players who were both juniors during the season, second baseman Bethany Clayton and pitcher/first baseman Autumn Lawson. Those were the two that earned the top individual honors, as Clayton was named Player of the Year for District 7 and Lawson, the co-Player of the Year in the Northwest Conference, earned Pitcher of the Year honors. (The other NW1A Player of the year, Chandley Garner of North Stokes, was the District 5 1A Player of the Year.)

Lawson earned All-District honors for the second year in a row, and Clayton for the third time. Lawson claimed the second straight Pitcher of the Year award for East Surry. Former Lady Cardinal Emily Cummings won the honor in 2016.

The other five players on the team were Brie Jarvis and Lauren Rakes of East Wilkes, Baylee Wood of Elkin, and Isabella Mullen and Jessica Schneider of Pine Lake Prep. Players from Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties could be considered.

The Lady Cardinals hit the area like a load of bricks this past season, hitting .365 as a team and averaging 9.3 runs per game. The primary culprit in this symphony of smack was Clayton, who led off for East Surry all season and hit .411 with four home runs, 33 RBI and 40 runs scored. Clayton also led the team with 18 stolen bases, 65 defensive assists and six double plays turned.

Lawson, who typically hit cleanup in the East Surry batting order, was just as devastating with the bat. She hit .427 with five home runs, and led the team with 37 RBI. Her 1.215 OPS was first on the team among those players who played the entire season. However, her primary role on the team was on the mound, where she finally assumed the No. 1 role after two seasons as one of the best No. 2 pitchers in the state. She posted a 22-4 record with a 1.11 ERA, working all but 20 innings of East Surry’s season. She allowed just 94 hits in 151.2 innings of work, struck out 142 and walked just 38. Opposing batters hit just .165 against Lawson. She pitched five shutouts during the season, and was working on a no-hitter in another game when she was pulled out due to the contest turning into a blowout. On March 17, she struck out 18 North Surry batters in 12.2 innings of work, three days after she’d fanned 10 in just five innings of a win over Surry Central.

Kiser, who recently represented the area in the State Games of North Carolina, batted .398 with a team-high nine doubles. She drove and scored 26 runs each during the season. She also pitched nine innings with 11 strikeouts and only one earned run allowed. Heflin led the Lady Cardinals with a .438 batting average, and was tops among the team’s regulars with 14 walks and a .556 on-base percentage. Badgett hit .382 on the season with 14 steals.

Five North Stokes players made the All-Region 5 team. In the 2A ranks, five Forbush players were the only ones from the area to make the All-Region 7 squad.

The NCSCA’s All-State team is expected to be released next week, with both Clayton and Lawson as strong candidates for selection to the 1A squad.

East Surry’s Bethany Clayton was named as the 1A District 7 Player of the Year by the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association last week. Clayton has been chosen for the All-District team in all three of her seasons of high school softball. She batted .411 with four home runs, 40 runs scored and 18 stolen bases. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_DSC_0141.jpg East Surry’s Bethany Clayton was named as the 1A District 7 Player of the Year by the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association last week. Clayton has been chosen for the All-District team in all three of her seasons of high school softball. She batted .411 with four home runs, 40 runs scored and 18 stolen bases. John Cate | The News The Lady Cardinals’ Autumn Lawson earned her second straight All-District 7 honor, and the rising senior also claimed the 1A Pitcher of the Year award for the district after a 22-win season in which she posted a 1.11 ERA and batted .427. Her teammate Bethany Clayton (pictured at left, playing second base) earned the Player of the Year award. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_DSC_0613.jpg The Lady Cardinals’ Autumn Lawson earned her second straight All-District 7 honor, and the rising senior also claimed the 1A Pitcher of the Year award for the district after a 22-win season in which she posted a 1.11 ERA and batted .427. Her teammate Bethany Clayton (pictured at left, playing second base) earned the Player of the Year award. John Cate | The News

