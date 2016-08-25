Mount Airy tennis beats Atkins

WINSTON-SALEM — The Mount Airy girls tennis team continued its torrid start to the 2016 season on Thursday, this time knocking off a league foe in its opening match of the Northwest Conference slate.

The Lady Bears (5-0, 1-0) earned a 6-3 victory on the road against Atkins on Thursday thanks to some dominating performances from their lower seeds.

The 3-6 seeds of Mount Airy all cruised with straight set victories in singles play, and those players lost just one service game on the afternoon. No. 3 Logan King started things off with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Sommer Stephens.

No. 4 seed Maya Hicks gave Mount Airy its second team point with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Lindsay James. Six-seed Elizabeth Bray’s 6-1, 6-2 romp over Jackie Nikas made things 3-0, and five-seed Lisa Omuro got the final singles win for Mount Airy at 6-1, 6-1 against Area Leslie.

The top-seeds for Mount Airy didn’t experience the same success on Thursday. No. 2 seed Bailey Jackson dropped a 2-6, 4-6 decision to Yinka Mason and No. 1 seed Elizabeth Marion narrowly fell to Diana Alexandrov at 1-6, 6-3, 8-10. Marion got off to a slow start in the tiebreak and trailed 1-4. She scored four straight points to take the lead but couldn’t hold onto that momentum as Alexandrov earned the win.

Marion and Jackson also dropped their doubles match to Alexandrov and Mason in a 10-4 decision, but the final two pairings for Mount Airy had no problem recording victories.

King and Bray combined to beat Stephens and Jones 10-1, while Hicks and Omuro were even more impressive with a 10-0 win over Leslie and Nikas.

The Lady Bears will experience a stiffer challenge in their next match when they travel to face Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday.