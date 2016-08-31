Lady Bears slip past Central

Just looking at the final score, it looks like it was business as usual for the unbeaten Mount Airy tennis team, considered by many to be the top 1A girls’ tennis team in the state this season.

The Lady Bears reeled off their eighth match victory in as many tries this season, completing the month of August with a perfect slate after downing Surry Central 7-2 on Wednesday evening.

Mount Airy won by a sufficiently impressive margin, but the reality of the match was much closer than that — three of the six Lady Bear singles wins came in tiebreaker sets after the players had split sets. Had Surry Central won the tiebreakers, the Lady Eagles would have claimed a 5-4 victory after capturing wins in two of the three doubles matches.

The home team won easily at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, with Elizabeth Marion beating Sarah Wyble 6-0, 6-4 and Bailey Jackson shutting out Hope Hinson. Mount Airy also claimed an easy victory at No. 5 singles, with Lisa Omuro stopping Anna Senter 6-0, 6-4. The rest were much tougher. At No. 3, Logan King had to battle back to claim a 2-6, 6-3, (10-3) win over Hannah Pardue. The No. 4 singles match saw Maya Hicks outlast Sarah Marion 6-4, 3-6, (10-6), and at No. 6, Elizabeth Bray similarly defeated Haily Robertson 4-6, 6-2, (10-1).

So the Lady Bears already had the team victory when the match went to the doubles, but Surry Central wasn’t done fighting back. Hicks and Omuro didn’t lose a single service game in beating Pardue and Senter 8-3 at No. 2, but the other two matches went to the Lady Eagles. At No. 1 doubles, Marion and Jackson held at 6-5 lead, but dropped their last two service games to Wyble and Hinson and ended up losing the match 8-6. At No. 3 doubles, Central’s Robertson and Mamie Smith built a 4-1 lead and held it all the way to 7-4 before Mount Airy’s Meredith Marion and Anna Kate Tucker rallied to win the next two points and a service break. However, they were broken themselves to lose the match.

Mount Airy continues with its busy early-season schedule today when it pays a visit to North Stokes for a Northwest Conference showdown. Central (2-5) is off until the Lady Eagles visit Forbush on Sept. 6.

Surry Central’s Hannah Pardue runs down the ball during her team’s match with Mount Airy on Wednesday. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0114a.jpg Surry Central’s Hannah Pardue runs down the ball during her team’s match with Mount Airy on Wednesday. John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Elizabeth Marion gets the racket on the ball during her straight-set victory at No. 1 singles in Wednesday’s match against Surry Central. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0086a.jpg Mount Airy’s Elizabeth Marion gets the racket on the ball during her straight-set victory at No. 1 singles in Wednesday’s match against Surry Central. John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Sarah Wyble gets ready to return the ball during Wednesday’s match with Mount Airy. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0093a.jpg Surry Central’s Sarah Wyble gets ready to return the ball during Wednesday’s match with Mount Airy. John Cate | The News The Lady Bears’ Logan King was extended to a third-set tiebreaker to win her No. 3 singles match against Surry Central on Wednesday evening, but pulled it out as part of a 7-2 Mount Airy victory. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0105a.jpg The Lady Bears’ Logan King was extended to a third-set tiebreaker to win her No. 3 singles match against Surry Central on Wednesday evening, but pulled it out as part of a 7-2 Mount Airy victory. John Cate | The News