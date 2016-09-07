Lady Hounds sweep conference opener

After opening the season with three tough losses against local tennis powerhouses, the North Surry girls’ tennis team begin Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play on Tuesday evening and got on the winning track, routing visiting South Stokes 9-0.

The Lady Greyhounds were only challenged in one of the matches, where Cassidy Willard outlasted Jenny Smith 7-5, 2-6, (10-6) at No. 1 singles by winning a tiebreaker set after the two split sets. The rest of the North Surry singles players won in straight sets, and No. 6 Callie Willard didn’t even have to play at all, as the Sauras brought only five players and therefore were unable to contest the last singles match or the No. 3 doubles.

Emily Smith topped Hannah King 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, with Cassie Barker claiming victory over Hannah Fisher at No. 3, Katherine Parsons over Harmony Templon at No. 4, and Emma Nichols 6-4, 6-2 over Kaitlyn Tow at No. 5 singles.

Smith and Nichols scored an 8-4 victory at No. 1 doubles over King and Fisher, and Willard and Parsons defeated Smith and Templon by an identical score at No. 2.

The Lady Hounds will return to action this afternoon with a home match against Forbush.