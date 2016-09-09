Posted on by


So far, North Surry’s tennis team is perfect in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Hounds won their second WPAC match of the week on Thursday evening, routing Forbush 9-0 to improve to 2-0 in conference play, both victories by shutout.

The only challenge faced by North Surry came at No. 5 singles, where Emma Nichols was forced into a tiebreaker set by the Falcons’ Molly Hennings before prevailing 7-6, 2-6, (10-7). All of the other matches ended in straight-set wins, as did the three doubles matches.

Rounding out the singles were No. 1 Cassidy Williard 6-1, 6-1 over Stephanie Swain, No. 2 Emily Smith 6-0, 6-4 over Alyssa Southern, No. 3 Cassie Barker 6-2, 6-0 over Bethanie Snow, No. 4 Katherine Parsons 6-1, 6-0 over Rachel Dixon, and No. 6 Callie Willard 6-1, 6-1 over Ariatne Moreno.

In doubles, Willard and Barker teamed up to down Swain and Southern 8-1 at No. 1. The No. 2 doubles was more competitive, but Smith and Paige Simpson pulled out an 8-5 victory over Snow and Dixon. At No. 3, Willard and Parsons blanked Hennings and Moreno 8-0.

North Surry will try to stay unbeaten in conference play on Tuesday, when the Lady Hounds host West Stokes.

