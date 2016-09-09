So far, North Surry’s tennis team is perfect in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Hounds won their second WPAC match of the week on Thursday evening, routing Forbush 9-0 to improve to 2-0 in conference play, both victories by shutout.

The only challenge faced by North Surry came at No. 5 singles, where Emma Nichols was forced into a tiebreaker set by the Falcons’ Molly Hennings before prevailing 7-6, 2-6, (10-7). All of the other matches ended in straight-set wins, as did the three doubles matches.

Rounding out the singles were No. 1 Cassidy Williard 6-1, 6-1 over Stephanie Swain, No. 2 Emily Smith 6-0, 6-4 over Alyssa Southern, No. 3 Cassie Barker 6-2, 6-0 over Bethanie Snow, No. 4 Katherine Parsons 6-1, 6-0 over Rachel Dixon, and No. 6 Callie Willard 6-1, 6-1 over Ariatne Moreno.

In doubles, Willard and Barker teamed up to down Swain and Southern 8-1 at No. 1. The No. 2 doubles was more competitive, but Smith and Paige Simpson pulled out an 8-5 victory over Snow and Dixon. At No. 3, Willard and Parsons blanked Hennings and Moreno 8-0.

North Surry will try to stay unbeaten in conference play on Tuesday, when the Lady Hounds host West Stokes.