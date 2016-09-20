Lady Eagles win first-place battle

DOBSON — Ever since Surry Central became a part of the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference, the school’s girls’ tennis team has ruled the league like a boss.

If Tuesday evening is any indication, they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

The Lady Eagles completed their first run through the WPAC at home on Tuesday with a first-place showdown against county rival North Surry, which entered league play unbeaten in its own right. If the Lady Greyhounds had won, it would have put them in prime position to end Central’s three-year reign over the league.

Didn’t happen. The Lady Eagles won all six singles matches in straight sets and then swept the doubles as well, taking a 9-0 victory that leaves Surry Central all alone atop the league at 5-0 (7-5 overall) with a team that included three sophomores in its starting six.

The closest that the home team came to dropping a set came in the No. 5 singles, where the Lady Eagles’ Anna Senter had to scratch and claw for a 7-6 victory over Callie Willard in the opening set. However, she won every game of set two to capture the match.

Central won the top two seeds decisively, with Sarah Wyble downing Cassidy Willard 6-1, 6-0 and Hope Hinson defeating Emily Smith 6-1, 6-1. At No. 3. Hannah Pardue blanked Cassie Barker to win the first set, but then had to fight hard to complete her 6-0, 6-4 victory. The No. 4 singles was a strongly contested throughout, but Sarah Marion held off Katherine Parsons 6-2, 6-3. At No. 6,. Haily Robertson beat Paige Simpson by the same 6-2, 6-3 count.

The Lady Eagles already had the victory before doubles got under way, but kept up the high level of play in the matches. Wyble and Hinson downed Cassidy Willard and Barker 8-1 at No. 1, while Pardue and Senter teamed up for an 8-4 victory over Smith and Parsons. At No. 3 doubles, Maggie Smith had to check in for Marion during the match, but they joined forces with Robertson to score an 8-1 win over Callie Willard and Emma Nichols.

Surry Central, which lost just one individual match in dispatching all five of its conference rivals the first time through the league, begins round two on Thursday at home against Forbush. North Surry (4-4, 4-1 WPAC) remains well-positioned for a potential playoff berth as the conference’s No. 2 team. The Lady Hounds return to action on Thursday at home against South Stokes.

