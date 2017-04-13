Bear tennis shares NW title

It was little more than a formality, but Mount Airy became one of two local teams to lock up a team conference title on what became a Championship Thursday.

The Granite Bears needed only to beat county rival East Surry in order to wrap up the regular season with a 7-1 league mark and share the Northwest 1A Conference tennis crown with longtime foil Bishop McGuinness. Mount Airy and Bishop split with each other during the season and each team beat everyone else.

Thursday proved little exception, as the Bears (16-2 overall) defeated East Surry 9-0 in a win that included three shutouts in the singles.

What little suspense there was occurred in the No. 4 singles match, where Mount Airy’s Owen Perkins was broken at 4-3 in the first set against the Cardinals’ Brady Jessup. However, Perkins held at 5-6 to force a set tiebreaker and then blanked his opponent in set two after winning the tiebreaker, with the final tally 7-6 (7-2), 6-0. No. 2 Emory Bray, No. 5 Kaleb Morrison and No. 6 Cayden Hill all posted shutout 6-0, 6-0 wins. Top-seeded Hunt Harrison, the lone Bear to be honored on Senior Day, downed Ryan Sigmon 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3, Hunter Eaton had some trouble with East’s A.J. Key in set one, but after giving up a break and breaking back, held for a 6-4 first-set win and then won every game of set two.

In the doubles, Mount Airy won eight straight games in every match, but East held serve in one match and the Bears were broken in another, both on the opening game. Harrison and Bray defeated Sigmon and Jessup 8-1, while Eaton and Morrison stopped Ryan Presnell and Key by the same score. At No. 3 doubles, Perkins and Hill pitched a shutout over Nathan Cox and Peter Kulsziski.

Both Harrison (15-0) and Bray (16-0) finished the regular season unbeaten in singles.

On the previous evening, the Bears picked up their easiest win of the season, as South Stokes forgot to show up for its match against the Bears and therefore lost 9-0, defaulting every scheduled match.

Mount Airy will play a rubber match with Bishop on April 24 at the East Surry tennis courts to decide the top playoff seed.

Mount Airy's tennis team poses for a team picture after becoming Northwest Conference co-champions on Thursday with a 9-0 win over East Surry.

MA to face Bishop on April 24 for No. 1 playoff seed