Bears fall in playoff-seeding match

The Mount Airy tennis team will still get a trophy for the case, but the Granite Bears won’t get the easiest route to a possible trip to the state finals.

The Granite Bears took on Bishop McGuinness for the third time this season on Tuesday afternoon, and it proved not to be a charm, as the Villains took a 6-3 victory and will enter the state 1A dual-team playoffs as the top seed from the Northwest Conference.

Mount Airy (16-3 overall) won the first meeting between the two teams back on March 21, but later dropped a rematch as the teams ended the regular season tied for first place in the conference. League rules declared the teams as co-champions, but also required they play again for the right to the top seed.

In the rubber match, played on the Bears’ courts after an attempt to play at neutral East Surry was negated by unplayable conditions there, Bishop won four of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles in order to claim the top seed.

The Villains were already up 3-0 in the team score before the Bears No. 6 player, Cayden Hill, bounced back from a poor second set against Luke Kreber and won his match 6-1, 1-6, (10-5) to get Mount Airy on the board. Hunt Harrison then rallied from losing his first set and beat Henry Kirby 4-6, 6-2, (10-7) at No. 1 singles to make the score 3-2, but that was as close as Mount Airy got. The No. 3 singles match between Hunter Eaton and Alex Chinnasami was on the court, but Chinnasami prevailed 6-2, 7-5 to give Bishop a 4-2 edge in the singles matches. Mount Airy would have to sweep the doubles to win the match, and the Bears couldn’t do it.

Bishop’s No. 2 double team of Kirby and Jimmy Dasher, who haven’t lost all season, blanked Eaton and Kaleb Morrison to lock up the team win for the visitors. Harrison and Emory Bray won six of eight games from the Chinnasami brothers, Adam and Alex, before the latter defaulted due to injury, but it was too little, too late. The Villains won the No. 3 doubles match behind Samuel McDonald and Michale Angino, who beat Owen Perkins and Hill 8-6 to finish out the match.

The Chinnasamis, who are the top seed for the doubles tournament starting today, lost for only the second time this season in conference play, both times to Harrison and Bray, both of whom will play singles in the tournament. Bray lost to Adam Chinnasami at No. 2 singles for his first setback of the season.

Both teams will be back here today for the start of the conference tournament at 4:30 p.m.

Mount Airy’s Hunter Eaton gets ready to receive serve against Bishop McGuinness’ Alex Chinnasami in the No. 3 singles match on Tuesday evening. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_HunterEaton-2.jpg Mount Airy’s Hunter Eaton gets ready to receive serve against Bishop McGuinness’ Alex Chinnasami in the No. 3 singles match on Tuesday evening. Hannah King | The News Mount Airy’s Hunt Harrison lost the first set of his match with the Villains’ Henry Kirby by losing serve twice, but stormed back to win the second set and then a match tiebreaker to stay undefeated this season. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_HuntHarrison.jpg Mount Airy’s Hunt Harrison lost the first set of his match with the Villains’ Henry Kirby by losing serve twice, but stormed back to win the second set and then a match tiebreaker to stay undefeated this season. Hannah King | The News

