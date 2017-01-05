Hounds pin W. Stokes, 63-15

KING — North Surry’s wrestling team is now 2-for-2 in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference showdowns.

The Greyhounds paid a visit to West Stokes on Tuesday night and picked up an easy conference victory, benefiting from five forfeits in a 63-15 victory over the Wildcats.

North Surry (11-4) claimed walkovers from Tre Gates (106 pounds), Hunter Burrell (145), Michael Martin (170), Avery Simmons (182) and Carlo Perez (195). With the Hounds effectively starting out on top 30-0, West Stokes would have had to basically sweep the contested matches to win, but won just three individual matches, one on a minor decision.

Claiming victories by pin for the Hounds were Kobe Slate (126), Austin Shumate (138), Sammy McMillian (160), Jared Tickle (220) and Nick Huff (285). At 113, Reid Walker won by major decision, and Victor Moore won by decision at 120.

Evan Wall at 132 and Noah Paul at 152 won by pin for the Wildcats.

Weather permitting, the Hounds host Carver tonight. They will host Surry Central next Friday night.