Lady Cards sweep Central in Dobson

DOBSON — East Surry ran off the final six points to defeat Surry Central in straight sets Monday evening.

The Lady Eagles put together a strong third set and looked like they would stave off elimination. However, the Lady Cardinals came together and made the final push for a 3-0 volleyball win.

The Cards improved to 6-2 on the year with their third straight win since losing to North Wilkes a week ago.

In the first set, the teams were tied 5-5 when East Surry went on a 7-1 run to lead 12-6. Even with a Central timeout, the Cards took the next three points for a 15-6 lead and cruised to a 25-17 win.

In the second frame, the score was tied at 3-all when East went on another run, seven straight for a 10-3 lead.

The score was 16-5 when Central ran off six straight points on Sarah Ford’s serve, cutting the lead to 16-11.

East responded with another run by its own Sarah, as Sarah Marion served on a 6-0 spurt to go up 24-12 before East won 25-13.

These girls want to win so badly, Central coach Carrie Hutchens Bruce said. They get uptight and make some mistakes. Sometimes when a play or two goes badly, they get aggravated and don’t yet have the mental toughness to pull out of it.

On this afternoon, however, the Eagles did find a way to pull together in the third set and make a game of it.

East led 5-2 when Central went on a 7-0 with Brooke Snow serving to take the lead.

Later, the Cards would rally and retake the lead at 18-16.

With Snow back at the service line, the Eagles ran off five straight points. Then they earned a set point at 24-20.

On that play, Ema Coe had a strong serve, but the Cards saved the point. Then Coe had a nice backline attack that the Cards saved. On the third time over the net, the Cards weren’t able to hold, drawing the largest cheer of the night from the home crowd.

Unfortunately, after a couple of East Surry points, the home team appeared tighter and stopped attacking at the net as they had been. East pulled out a 26-24 win.

Hitting wasn’t as good as usual in this match, but much of that was on the poor serve-receive, according to Bruce. The lack of good passes to the setter kept the offense from flowing. There also were some failures in communicating between teammates.

The Eagles’ Ford had eight assists, while Snow had four.

East Surry had much better passing, which allowed setter Bethany Clayton to amass 28 assists. She also had five kills, at least two of them coming on overly long Central passes that she hammered into the floor.

Five players had four or more kills for the Cards.

Cameron Sloop had nine kills, 14 digs and five service aces.

Sarah Marion had seven kills and 10 digs. Kendall Beck had seven kills, six blocks and four aces. Alyssa Jessup had four kills.

Tara Beck had three kills and three blocks. Maggie Holt had two kills.

Morgan Smith had 10 digs and a kill. Chelsea Tucker had seven digs.

For Surry Central, Ema Coe spent the first two games at libero before moving to outside hitter. She managed 14 digs and six kills, leading the team in both categories.

Taylor Coe had five kills, Ford three, Carson Norman three and Brooke Snow two. Snow also had a big stuff block and several block assists, slowing spikes by getting her fingers on a lot of balls.

At the service line, Ford was a perfect 11-11 and Snow was 16-16 with an ace.

Serving wasn’t an issue in this match. And when the team got on runs behind Snow, everyone was contributing; it wasn’t just one thing that went right, Bruce said.

With the team now 1-6 on the season, Bruce said she will continue to look for the right combinations in rotations for the best results.

East Surry’s Kendall Beck, right, hammers a spike through the Surry Central defense, but her fingers touch the net to create a violation. Still, East Surry came through with more winners in a sweep of the Lady Eagles Monday. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_0JAL3792_filtered.jpg East Surry’s Kendall Beck, right, hammers a spike through the Surry Central defense, but her fingers touch the net to create a violation. Still, East Surry came through with more winners in a sweep of the Lady Eagles Monday. Jeff Linville | The News Surry Central libero Ema Coe goes low to receive a diving serve in the second set. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_0JAL3741_filtered.jpg Surry Central libero Ema Coe goes low to receive a diving serve in the second set. Jeff Linville | The News East’s Tara Beck passes to the front line as libero Morgan Smith (3) looks on. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_0JAL3762_filtered.jpg East’s Tara Beck passes to the front line as libero Morgan Smith (3) looks on. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

