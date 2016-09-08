Bears roll 3-0 over North Stokes

Mount Airy made quick work of North Stokes for a 3-0 volleyball win Thursday evening.

The Lady Bears trailed just once by a single point in the opening set before running off 25-12, 25-13 and 25-10 sets.

At the start, the Bears led 4-1 before the Lady Vikings scored four straight points to take a 5-4 lead. The Bears promptly went on a 12-1 run, including nine straight behind the serve of Shelbey Taylor.

In the second frame, the Vikings were close at 11-9 before Sarah Lankford served the team to eight straight points, finishing with an ace that made it 19-9 on the way to a 12-point win.

Another big run led the Bears to a win in the third set. It was 8-4 when the Bears had a 10-0 run with Kayla Hicks serving.

Volleyball is a game of runs, but getting a nice lead in each set allowed the starters to sub out for rest, said Coach Chuck Morris. This was the team’s third match in as many days, so fatigue could have become an issue if the sets were close or if the Vikings could have pulled out a set or two.

Sadie Brooks helped give the Bears those big runs by finishing off several points.

“Sadie dominated at the net,” said Morris. She had 17 kills and only one hit error.

But, it wasn’t just one person coming through, he added. It was a balanced attack that made the Bears unpredictable.

Sarah Lankford passed out 27 assists, with Madeline Mayfield getting six kills against just one error. Megan Fleming and Arry Ward had four kills each.

Sarah has been averaging eight to nine assists per set, so she was right on her average, the coach said.

The Bears lost several middle hitters to graduation last year, so the team is young at that spot, he said. Mayfield is more comfortable on the outside, but with her length and great leaping ability, she puts up a big block and can go over other people’s blocks.

Ward played on the JV team last year, so she is getting used to her teammates and Lankford’s sets, Morris added.

On the back row, libero Hicks had 11 digs against just two errors, while Brooks had seven digs and two errors.

In the service game, the girls had 13 aces against six errors. Morris said he wants to see twice as many aces as errors, and the team was right on that.

Morris also said he was proud of the JV team, which came from behind to win the second game in a straight-set victory.

Mount Airy’s Sadie Brooks goes up for one of her team-leading 17 kills against North Stokes in a 3-0 win Thursday. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0JAL4225.jpg Mount Airy’s Sadie Brooks goes up for one of her team-leading 17 kills against North Stokes in a 3-0 win Thursday. Jeff Linville | The News Megan Fleming (8) tips the ball over a block attempt. Fleming was one of four players with four or more kills as the Lady Bears shared the ball around. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0JAL4210.jpg Megan Fleming (8) tips the ball over a block attempt. Fleming was one of four players with four or more kills as the Lady Bears shared the ball around. Jeff Linville | The News Mount Airy’s Arry Ward (14) soft tips the ball past North Stokes’ Chandley Garner (12) for one of her four kills. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0JAL4158.jpg Mount Airy’s Arry Ward (14) soft tips the ball past North Stokes’ Chandley Garner (12) for one of her four kills. Jeff Linville | The News

