Millennium XC team having success

Millennium Charter Academy has all of its fall sports seasons under way, as the school gets into its first year of existence with a full interscholastic athletic program.

Even though the school had never fielded a cross country team before 2016, Millennium has proven to be a formidable foe at both the middle school and high school levels. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the MCA girls team took part in a meet at Fisher River Park, where the Lady Lions won as a team over Forsyth Home Educators, High Point Home Educators and the Surry Runnin’ Patriots.

Millennium hosted its first-ever cross country meet on Sept. 6 at Fisher River Park. The Lions Cross Country Invitational had around 100 boys and girls from MCA’s conference middle and high school teams. In the middle school races, the Lady Lions came out on top with another team win, beating out Clover Garden, Cornerstone and the Surry Patriots. Sara Windsor won the middle school girls’ race with a time of 25:11. Her sister Anna Windsor finished in third, followed by Cameron Shaw in sixth, Anna Banas in eighth, and Mary Jones in 12th. The Lady Lions placed their top-five finishers in the top 12 to secure the team victory.

In the middle school boys’ race, Cooper Motsinger finished with a time of 22:48. Reid Perry finished 13th and Max Oakley finished in 22nd. Our boys team did not have five runners to qualify as a team due to a number of runners being out sick.

Even though MCA’s high school team did not have enough boys and girls to qualify as a team to score team points, the Lions ran as individuals and had great success. In the high school girls’ race, Cali Tomchick took second place with a time of 25:49, newcomer and foreign exchange student Ema Harsanpova finished fifth, Claudia Cooke sixth and Emma Dowell seventh. In the high school boys’ race, Kaine Lovill was the only MCA representative. He finished second with a time of 21:55.

Middle School Soccer and Volleyball

The soccer team has only won one game to date, against Forsyth Home Educators, and the middle school team defeated Summerfield Charter Academy for their first win of the season on Sept. 6.

High School Volleyball and Soccer

Both of these teams, in their first year of competition and with no seniors (MCA won’t have its first senior class until 2017-18) are still searching for their first victory. Both teams are improving with each game and a victory is expected before long, said Millennium athletic director Rodney King.