Lady Hounds beat Cats in three

A very efficient day at the net by Mikaela Johnson powered the Lady Greyhounds over the Lady Wildcats 3-0 at home Tuesday.

North Surry breezed through the first couple of sets before West Stokes put up a valiant fight in the third set.

After taking the first frame 25-15, North led 11-3 when West Stokes called a timeout. The Wildcats took the next point, but then North went on a roll.

With Paige Sizemore at the service line, the Hounds ran off 10 straight points for a 21-4 advantage, including a big stuff block from Kaylee Freed and an ace from Sizemore.

The Cats managed one point, but then the home team took the next four for a 25-5 set.

“I thought we were good in set one and set two because we were in system most of the time,” said Coach Shane Slate. “That allowed us to keep a lot of pressure on their ball control. We lost focus in the third set and allowed them to gain the momentum.”

After only giving up five points in the second set, North quickly gave up that many as West Stokes began 5-1.

West led 9-6 when Sizemore again returned to the service line, and North ran off five straight to take the lead at 11-9. After a timeout, however, the Wildcats won three straight points to retake the lead.

From there it was a nip and tuck game the rest of the way.

North looked like it might be pulling away at 20-17, but West Stokes won three straight points to tie it again.

North held a match point at 24-23, but the Wildcats didn’t back down, hitting several hard balls across the net and leaving defenders scrambling before North hit a spike into the net.

The Hounds had 15 digs in the match (led by libero Maggie Hawks with nine), and most of them came in the third set as the Wildcats battled.

West Stokes earned a set point at 26-25, but Johnson boomed the hardest shot of the night for one of her 13 kills to tie the match. Johnson would then get an ace on serve, and North would finish the match 28-26.

“Maggie passed really well in serve receive with a 2.60 out of 3 rate and Mikaela hit over 300 with some big swings at the net,” said Slate.

Johnson had 19 swings at the net and came away with 13 kills and only two errors for a .579 attack percentage — about twice what most coaches would like to see. She also had two stuff blocks and several touches.

Dixie Fulk had 21 assists and went 21-21 at the line with four aces. Sizemore was 18-18 with one ace, and Whitney Hall was 11-14 with an ace to go with six kills.

North Surry’s Maggie Hawks (in yellow) goes to one knee for one of her nine digs against West Stokes. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0JAL4398_filtered.jpg North Surry’s Maggie Hawks (in yellow) goes to one knee for one of her nine digs against West Stokes. Jeff Linville | The News North’s Paige Sizemore gets a solid hit, but West Stokes manages to get a piece and keep the rally alive in the third set. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0JAL4430_filtered.jpg North’s Paige Sizemore gets a solid hit, but West Stokes manages to get a piece and keep the rally alive in the third set. Jeff Linville | The News West Stokes goes high to stop a shot from Whitney Hall, but the ball still gets across the net to give North Surry the point. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0JAL4403_filtered.jpg West Stokes goes high to stop a shot from Whitney Hall, but the ball still gets across the net to give North Surry the point. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.