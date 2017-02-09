County moving forward on Shay Street water

DOBSON — County officials took large steps to help deliver city water services to an area with poor quality – and in some instances completely unusable – water.

On Monday evening the Surry County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to move forward with a proposed project to deliver Mount Airy public water to Shay Street and Kimberly Drive, southeast of the city in the Sheltontown area.

Commissioner Larry Johnson led the charge to push the project forward near the end of the board’s meeting.

“There is certainly a need,” said Johnson.

At the beginning of the meeting, Robin Angel, who purchased a home on Shay Street, showed commissioners a sample of the water from her well. Despite $7,500 in filtration equipment, it appeared orange.

Water issues in the area are well documented. In November, county commissioners had questionnaires sent to the owners of 24 properties located on the two affected streets. Most owners indicated high levels of iron, unusable water with a bad odor and the need to constantly replace well pumps.

An estimate indicates the cost of delivering public water from Mount Airy to the two streets would be about $140,000.

At a meeting in January, commissioners voted to explore getting water to the residents. A motion was passed where the county would split the public cost with the city – while leaving the door open to have residents foot a portion of the bill.

On Feb. 2, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted to fund half of the project’s costs, according to Johnson.

County Manager Chris Knopf told his board the questionnaires regarding whether property owners would contribute funds to the project were not available on Monday.

However, after a lengthy conversation which included reviewing the minutes of previous meetings, it was determined since the city had already agreed to simply fund half of the project’s costs, the county would put up the other half.

Johnson pushed to authorize the county to begin working on the project, but the way forward wasn’t clear for the project.

“Can we go back and get the cart here?” asked Commissioner Van Tucker, after indicating he wanted to know exactly how much the project would cost.

After another lengthy conversation, Knopf and County Attorney Ed Woltz advised the board as to what its next steps should be.

Johnson made a motion directing Woltz to draw up an interlocal agreement with Mount Airy which indicates the two entities will split the cost of the project. The motion also included directing Knopf to proceed with contracting for engineering services, and the board agreed to fund the project.

The board also voted to require mandatory hook-up to the system for all affected properties on which a dwelling sits and to assess an availability fee on vacant lots.

Knopf indicated property owners would be responsible for an initial tap fee to hook into the system, a cost which will likely be about $800. Property owners will also have to contract with a plumber to have lines run from their homes to the water main. That cost would depend on how far the home is from the water lines.

While the proposal garnered the support of four commissioners, board Chairman Eddie Harris cast his vote against moving it forward.

Harris had not been present when county commissioners previously considered extending water services to the area.

“I sympathize with these property owners,” said Harris, after indicating there are properties which have issues associated with water quality throughout the county.

Harris noted areas greatly affected by water quality issues include Elkin and State Road, which he represents as the South District commissioner on the board.

“The county cannot afford to address all the areas that have issues with water quality,” said Harris.

Shay Street property owner Robin Angel shows a water sample from her well to the Surry County Board of Commissioners. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_WaterBOCC.jpg Shay Street property owner Robin Angel shows a water sample from her well to the Surry County Board of Commissioners. Andy Winemiller | The News

By Andy Winemiller awinemiller@mtairynews.com

Andy is a staff writer

