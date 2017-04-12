Police reports

• A Cana, Virginia, man is facing driving while impaired and other violations stemming from a traffic crash Sunday night in Mount Airy, according to city police department reports. Bryson Cole Payne, 24, of 220 Fish Lake Drive, was taken into custody in the Daiquiri Road area of northern Mount Airy.

Payne refused to submit to a breath test or blood draw, police records state, leading to blood being obtained after a search warrant was secured. In addition to DWI, he is facing violations of driving while licensed revoked, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of an open container of alcohol. Payne was held in the Surry County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond and slated for a May 3 appearance in District Court.

• Two people were charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods after an incident Friday night at Walmart. William Frank Rankin, 52, and Tina Marie McCraw, 33, both of 715-B Rockford St., were detained by store loss-prevention personnel after they allegedly were observed concealing assorted candy and other items valued at $64. The merchandise was returned to the store, with some restitution owed. Rankin also was served with a criminal summons alleging a school attendance law violation. He and McCraw are scheduled to be in Surry District Court on June 7.

• Miscellaneous merchandise valued at $50, including cigarettes and bottled drinks, was discovered missing on April 4 at Dollar General on Rockford Street, where the items were stolen by an unknown suspect.

• Theft and drug-related violations were filed against Patrick Daniel Grogan, 35, of 124 Willis Park Lane, on April 1 after he allegedly took leggings and socks from a local Family Dollar store. In addition to larceny and possession of stolen property, three dosage units of alprazolam were located on Grogan’s person, police records show, leading to an additional offense of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, along with possession of drug paraphernalia. He is to appear in District Court on May 18 and has been banned from Family Dollar.