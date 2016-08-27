Lady Hounds improve to 3-1

SPARTA — The North Surry volleyball team closed out a successful week’s work on Thursday afternoon, traveling to defending 1A state champion Alleghany and coming away with an easy straight-set victory.

The Lady Greyhounds’ 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 win improved the team’s record to 3-1 going into a tough non-conference test on Tuesday evening at home against unbeaten Mount Airy.

“We continued to make progress on our goal of being more efficient,” said North Surry head coach Shane Slate. “We kept good pressure on them with our serving and balanced attack from our front line. Our defense did a decent job of slowing down their middle attack, but we still need some improvement with our reads when the opposition is forced to adjust to our block.”

Every available Lady Hound player got into the match, with setter Dixie Fulk leading the attack. The junior had three each of aces, kills, blocks and digs to go along with her team-high 17 assists, and made no errors in the match.

Mikaela Johnson and Kaylee Freed led the team with four kills each. Second on the team in digs were Johnson, Arin Bunker, Paige Sizemore and Whitney Hall, each with five. Johnson also had three blocks and three aces, while Hall had three kills and two blocks. Martha Holt served a team-high four aces to go with her two kills and four digs.

North Surry’s Arin Bunker sends the ball back over the net in a Lady Hounds’ volleyball match from earlier this season. The team improved to 3-1 on the season with a straight-set win over Alleghany on Thursday. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0839a.jpg North Surry’s Arin Bunker sends the ball back over the net in a Lady Hounds’ volleyball match from earlier this season. The team improved to 3-1 on the season with a straight-set win over Alleghany on Thursday. John Cate | The News