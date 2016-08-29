Surry Arts Council awards 9 grants

The Surry Arts Council recently awarded $11,540.50 to nine Surry County arts and culture organizations. These funds represent 50 percent of the North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Grant allocation to Surry County which the Surry Arts Council is mandated to subgrant.

Applications were available for non-profit organizations whose purposes are to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Surry County. Funding priority was given to qualified arts organizations, such as theaters, galleries, choral societies, festivals, and other community organizations that provide arts programs in the county. Funded projects will occur between Oct. 1 and May 31.

The agencies that received the subgrants, the amount allocated, and the purpose, are:

• The Mount Airy Downtown Business Association received $750 for marketing and promotion of the Downtown Mount Airy Art Walk and expansion of the Mayberry FarmFest;

• Foothills Arts Council received $3,340.50 to support its operating, marketing and program budget;

• Minglewood Farm & Nature Preserve received $1,200 to host an Art & Nature Festival with art and nature outdoor learning experiences for families;

• The Mount Airy Public Library received $500 to host a theatrical program performed by Barbara Bates Smith highlighting a North Carolina author;

• The Mount Airy Photography Club received $1,000 to expand lectures and workshop opportunities, and host professional photographers;

• Veterans Memorial Park received $1,600 for Old-Time Music instrument and dance workshops and jams with award-winning musicians and dancers during the Mount Airy Fiddlers Convention;

• Voce, an auditioned chorale, received $1,000 to host community concerts and provide artistic accompaniment;

• The African American Historical & Genealogical Society of Surry County received $650 to host African cultural programming;

• The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History received $1,500 to compensate local artists for a new exhibition partnering the local artists with historic artifacts.

Grant applications were evaluated by a panel of community members and approved by the Surry Arts Council Board of Directors at its August meeting. For questions or more information, contact Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or email [email protected]

Since 1977, the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils. Surry Arts Council serves as the North Carolina Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts programs in Surry County.