Lady Bears clobber Walkertown

The Mount Airy volleyball team continued with its impressive start to the 2016 season on Tuesday evening, routing Walkertown in straight sets for its seventh win in eight tries this season.

The Lady Bears (7-1, 2-0 Northwest Conference) were in control throughout and rolled to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-16 victory over the visiting Wolfpack (2-5, 1-2). The only thing that prevented an even worse blowout was that fact that Coach Chuck Morris substituted liberally and a dozen different players saw significant playing time in the match.

Despite playing in just two of the sets, junior Sadie Brooks led the team with nine kills. Arry Ward and Madeline Mayfield each tallied six. Eight different players had at least one service ace for the home team, led by Shelbey Taylor, Megan Fleming, Sarah Lankford and Leanna Beckham with two each. Mayfield, Brooks and Ward each had three blocks, while Kayla Hicks and Taylor each led the team with four digs. Lankford had a team-high 17 assists despite playing in just the first two sets, and Allie Sechrist added five.

The Lady Bears, who entered Tuesday night’s match as the state’s seventh-ranked 1A team according to MaxPreps.com, will visit Starmount today and then host North Stokes in their third conference match on Thursday.