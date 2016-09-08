Lady Hounds go distance for win

HAYS — So far, the 2016 season has been more or less smooth sailing for the North Surry volleyball team, which entered Wednesday’s road match with North Wilkes holding a 5-1 record and the No. 4 ranking among 2A teams according to MaxPreps.com.

The Vikings may have provided a little bit of a wake-up call, however.

“We were fortunate to pick up a good win against North Wilkes,” said North Surry coach Shane Slate. “In sets two, three and four, we were not as focused and they really made us pay for it. Hopefully we learned tonight that you cannot relax when you are playing well against a good team, momentum is too important.”

After the hosts narrowly picked up a win in set four and took the match the full distance, North Surry regained its focus and routed North Wilkes in the fifth set to claim a 25-8, 17-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-3 victory.

“We were dialed in for sets 1 and 5 where we played fast, aggressive volleyball,” Slate said. “It was a solid team win because we got a lot of contributions from everyone who stepped on the floor.”

North Wilkes, the state’s 12th-ranked 2A team according to MaxPreps, dropped to 6-3 on the season.

Although the performance was somewhat uneven, several of the Lady Hounds had strong outings against the Vikings. Dixie Fulk had 33 assists, seven digs, five aces and two kills. Both Kaylee Freed (11) and Whitney Hall (10) reached double figures in kills, with Martha Holt (9) and Paige Sizemore (8) not far behind. Anna Martin and Sizemore were co-leaders in digs with eight each, and Hall tied Fulk for the lead in aces with five.

The Lady Hounds will host a tri-meet against Reagan and Watauga on Saturday morning.