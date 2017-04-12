Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Angry Troll Brewing, 222 E. Main St., Unit 6, Elkin. Inspected Dec. 30, score 99.5. Violation: Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Maintaining Refuse Areas and Enclosures – C – Clean the outside dumpster pad where build-up and debris is present.

Golden China, 109 Llewellyn St., Dobson. Inspected Dec. 29, score 95.5. Violations: 1) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P – Raw chicken was placed on a prep table next to chicken that had already been cooked. Keep all raw meats below or away from ready to eat foods during storage and preparation. Sweet and sour sauce was found uncovered in the walk in cooler. Keep all food products covered and protected when in storage. The sauce was protected and the raw chicken was relocated to correct the violation.

2) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF – Four containers of egg rolls were made on 12/26/16 and were placed in the walk in cooler without a date marking. One container of sweet and sour chicken was found without a date mark after it had been prepared yesterday. All ready to eat, potentially hazardous foods must be date marked if they will be held in refrigeration for over 24 hours. The food items were labeled to correct the violation.

3) Approved thawing methods used: Thawing – C – A prep sink was filled with frozen chicken and water to thaw. Use an approved method to thaw the chicken. If water is used to thaw chicken it must be allowed to run over the product (70 degrees F. maximum) and drain.

4) In-use utensils: properly stored: In-Use Utensils, Between-Use Storage – C – Containers of sugar, rice and corn starch had scoops with handles that had fallen into the food product. Utensils stored in a dry food product must have the handle sticking out of the food. Other options were discussed to properly store the utensil.

5) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Designation-Dressing Areas and Lockers – C – Several employee items were found in the reach in cooler and items were found in the walk in cooler on the shelving. Keep all employee items in a designated location.

Lowe’s Deli, 715 West Independence Blvd., Mount Airy. Inspected March 21, score 94.5. Violations: 1) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P — One slicer, knife, can opener, can opener housing, and small diameter probe thermometer, one pot and one pan were all observed dirty today and had been placed up ready for use. Keep all food contact surfaces clean to sight and touch. This was corrected by washing, rinsing, and sanitizing all affected utensils and equipment. Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency – P — Dirty tongs were found and according to the manager, they had been in use for more than 4 hours. When in constant use, utensils used for potentially hazardous foods must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized at least once every 4 hours. The tongs were cleaned immediately to correct this.

2) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P – Several items were found in the hot holding cabinet with a temperature below 135 degrees F (corn dog, fried chicken, chicken tenders, potato wedges). Keep all potentially hazardous foods at or above 135 degrees F when holding them hot. The items out of temperature were reheated to correct the violation.

3) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used No No Yes No No 7-102.11 Common Name-Working Containers – PF — A bucket of sanitizer was not labeled. Keep all sanitizer containers labeled. This was corrected. 7-201.11 Separation-Storage – P — A degreaser was found above single-service items and window cleaner was found hanging on the back of a prep table, pointed toward the food contact surface of the table. Keep all chemicals stored away from food contact surfaces. This was corrected by moving the chemicals.

4) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the inside of refrigeration prep units. Clean inside of the cold case (deli meats, cheeses storage unit). Clean the door tracks on the display units. Clean the top of equipment. Clean inside of cabinets. Clean above the dry foods in the storage room and replace containers, if necessary.

5) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C — Repair the floor at the entrance to the walk in freezer. Replace/Repair the base tile in he walk-in freezer (cracked). Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors underneath equipment. Clean the floor sinks, where needed. Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Keep all storage at least 6 inches off of the floor to facilitate cleaning (chemicals).

Matty’s, 1111 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Inspected Dec. 30, score 97. Violations: 1) Insects and rodents not present; no unauthorized animals: Outer Openings, Protected – C – (REPEAT) The back door of the facility is not currently self-closing and a gap has formed between the bottom of the door and the jamb. Repair or adjust the door so that it is self-closing and properly seals to the jamb.

2) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C – (Repeat) Repair the shelving in the walk in cooler, reach in salad cooler and front reach in cooler where they are rusting. Replace the gasket on the front reach in freezer and three door reach in freezer. Repair the door and gasket on the walk in cooler. Repair the door jamb at the bottom of the three door reach in freezer. Repair the door jamb at the bottom of the walk in cooler. Repair the inside top of the prep unit where the plastic siding is missing. Repair or replace the back prep table where the lower shelving is being supported by a brick.

3) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the back hood system, filters and ansul pipes.

4) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the inside of the back canwash. Clean the wall behind the dish machine where mold build-up is present. Clean the floor below the back prep table where the uncooked baking potatoes are kept. Clean the floor along the edges of the wall in the men’s restroom. Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C – Repair the chairs in the back dining room that have torn upholstery. Replace the ceiling tile near the dish machine that is not easy to clean. Outdoor Walking and Driving Surfaces, Graded to Drain – C – Repair the area of parking lot near the outside dumpster where the pavement pools water from garbage truck traffic.